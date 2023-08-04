Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFX. CIBC cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CFX

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$2.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.70, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.49. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$1.68 and a 1-year high of C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$249.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.