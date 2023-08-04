Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 13,822 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $199,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $23.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.1232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

