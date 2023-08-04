Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 2,632 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2759 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

