Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

