Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 548,774 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,954,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,964,000 after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,938 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,173,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,988,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,714,000 after purchasing an additional 484,853 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCN opened at $21.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

