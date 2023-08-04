Capital Analysts LLC Has $801,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.