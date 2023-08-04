Capital Analysts LLC Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 176.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,514 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,113.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.