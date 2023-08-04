Capital Analysts LLC Increases Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,153,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 77,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.88 and a 12 month high of $72.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

