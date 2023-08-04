Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 127,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 28,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

