Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,493 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $98.81 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

