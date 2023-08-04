Capital Analysts LLC Sells 2,285 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,323,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,165,000 after acquiring an additional 184,978 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,057,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 150,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 275,049 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 227,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 226,936 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSJN opened at $23.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

