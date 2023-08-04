Capital Analysts LLC Sells 625 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,665,342,000 after purchasing an additional 177,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,630,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,173,595,000 after acquiring an additional 750,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $114.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $310.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

