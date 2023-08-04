Capital Analysts LLC Takes $818,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 68,900.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAR opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $424.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

