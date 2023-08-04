Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.07.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE:CPRI opened at $35.35 on Monday. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Capri by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capri by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Capri by 252.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Capri by 26.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

