CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.15.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.
NASDAQ CARG opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $26.43.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.
