CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CarGurus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

