CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Trading 4.9% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $196.44 and last traded at $196.44. 419,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 854,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.33.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.
CDW Trading Up 1.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.09. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CDW
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in CDW by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
