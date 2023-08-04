CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 6,200,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CEMEX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,559,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 135,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.87.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

