Centerra Gold Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.19). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of C$306.34 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.90.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

CG opened at C$7.90 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.18 and a 1-year high of C$10.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.46.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -22.76%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

