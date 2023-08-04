China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114,307 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

