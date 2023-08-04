CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Barclays

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

CI Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.45. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$11.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.02.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$637.82 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.1908397 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CI Financial

In other news, Director Sarah Mary Ward acquired 6,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,140.00. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CI Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CI Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

