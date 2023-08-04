CIBC Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$110.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$95.00 to C$110.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$117.00.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
