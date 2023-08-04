CIBC Trims Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Target Price to C$2.25

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

TSE:CFX opened at C$2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$1.68 and a 1-year high of C$5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.73.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$249.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

