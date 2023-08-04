CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of CIR opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $56.48.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.41. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in CIRCOR International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 89,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in CIRCOR International by 46.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 410,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 129,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 58.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

