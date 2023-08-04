Citigroup Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $60.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBER. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

UBER stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.58, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 157.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,986 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 183,065 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

