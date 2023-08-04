Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,808 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 220,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CFG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

