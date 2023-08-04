Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives $1,083.33 Average PT from Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,083.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.41) to GBX 1,150 ($14.76) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.09) to GBX 1,150 ($14.76) in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

