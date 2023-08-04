CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 4,483,303 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,329% from the previous session’s volume of 184,539 shares.The stock last traded at $39.47 and had previously closed at $39.51.

Specifically, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CNA Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

