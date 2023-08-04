Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) versus Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Critical Analysis

Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A Talos Energy 34.48% 12.36% 4.82%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Talos Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Columbine Valley Resources and Talos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 63.35%. Given Talos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -52, meaning that its share price is 5,300% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Talos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Talos Energy $1.56 billion 1.29 $381.92 million $6.19 2.60

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbine Valley Resources

(Get Free Report)

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

