Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Comcast stock opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

