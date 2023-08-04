Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Derrick Brooks Sells 1,430 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $53.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after buying an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,003,000 after buying an additional 217,024 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,028,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,124,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

