Commerce Bank Acquires 274 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3,737.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,975,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,890 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,565,000 after acquiring an additional 820,275 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 293.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,320,000 after acquiring an additional 627,214 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8,773.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 498,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 492,615 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average of $90.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.