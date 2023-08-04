Commerce Bank Acquires 982 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Corteva by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 322,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.99. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.