Commerce Bank Buys 11,499 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 298.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.9 %

PAYC opened at $296.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.11 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.53.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

