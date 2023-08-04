Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Commerce Bank raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

