Commerce Bank Grows Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $483,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $30.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

