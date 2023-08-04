Commerce Bank Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $506,690,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $125.79 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

