Commerce Bank Has $4.33 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.99. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.65.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

