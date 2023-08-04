Commerce Bank Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $249.55 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $351.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

