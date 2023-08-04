Commerce Bank Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in General Electric by 1,592.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Electric by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,856 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,779 shares of company stock valued at $36,385,935 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $112.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

