Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total value of $3,784,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,875.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $302.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.17. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.92.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

