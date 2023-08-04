Commerce Bank Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 754.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 201,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,460,000 after acquiring an additional 177,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DD opened at $77.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

