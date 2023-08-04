Commerce Bank Purchases 897 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

PSX opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average is $99.97. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 25.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

