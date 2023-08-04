Commerce Bank Reduces Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

