Commerce Bank Sells 108 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,181,000 after acquiring an additional 78,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,742.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,565,000 after buying an additional 55,596 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,885. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.7 %

CMG opened at $1,922.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,058.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,842.75. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.30 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.12 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

