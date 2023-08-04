Commerce Bank Sells 178 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth $340,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Fortive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 37,903 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Fortive by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus raised their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Fortive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.