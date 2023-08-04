Commerce Bank Sells 20,903 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,903 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.08% of Exelixis worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $408.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exelixis

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.