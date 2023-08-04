Commerce Bank Sells 2,104 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $249.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.32 and a 200-day moving average of $293.22. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $351.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.