Comparing RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RingCentral and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 8 10 1 2.63 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

RingCentral currently has a consensus price target of $45.96, indicating a potential upside of 17.63%. Given RingCentral’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RingCentral is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

88.9% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of RingCentral shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

RingCentral has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -38.09% N/A -6.30% Greenpro Capital -141.17% -36.21% -29.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RingCentral and Greenpro Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $1.99 billion 1.88 -$879.17 million ($8.20) -4.76 Greenpro Capital $3.67 million 3.09 -$6.35 million N/A N/A

Greenpro Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral.

Summary

RingCentral beats Greenpro Capital on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers. The company's products also comprise RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; RingCentral Video, a video meeting service which includes the company's RCV video and team messaging capabilities and offers video and audio conferencing, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management. In addition, it offers RingCentral professional services. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

