Comparing Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) & MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Salesforce and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salesforce 1.18% 5.75% 3.57% MicroStrategy 41.32% -508.51% 8.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Salesforce and MicroStrategy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salesforce 1 14 22 1 2.61 MicroStrategy 1 0 4 0 2.60

Valuation & Earnings

Salesforce currently has a consensus target price of $224.56, indicating a potential upside of 4.18%. MicroStrategy has a consensus target price of $390.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.02%. Given Salesforce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Salesforce is more favorable than MicroStrategy.

This table compares Salesforce and MicroStrategy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salesforce $31.35 billion 6.70 $208.00 million $0.38 567.25 MicroStrategy $499.26 million 10.12 -$1.47 billion $8.99 43.37

Salesforce has higher revenue and earnings than MicroStrategy. MicroStrategy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salesforce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Salesforce has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroStrategy has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Salesforce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Salesforce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Salesforce beats MicroStrategy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salesforce



Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale. In addition, its platform offering comprise a flexible platform that enables companies of various sizes, locations, and industries to build business apps with drag-and-drop tools; online learning platform that allows anyone to learn in-demand Salesforce skills; and Slack, a system of engagement. The company's marketing services enables companies to plan, personalize, and optimize customer marketing journey and real time personalization and optimization; and commerce services, which empowers shopping experience across various points of commerce, such as mobile, web, social, and stores and provides click-to-code tools that offers customers to build and deploy solutions. Further, its analytics offering includes Tableau, an end-to-end analytics solution for range of enterprise use cases and intelligent analytics with advanced AI models, spot trends, predict outcomes, timely recommendations, and take action from any device; and integration service including MuleSoft, an easy to connect data from any system to deliver connected experiences. Additionally, the company provides genie customer data cloud, a hyperscale real-time data platform that powers the customer 360 platform; vertical services to meet the needs of customers in industries, such as financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and others; and offers salesforce easy for small and medium-sized businesses. Salesforce, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MicroStrategy



MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting, which offers customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, as well as helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that provides free and paid learning options, as well as holds and acquires bitcoin. The company offers its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including banking, technology, consulting, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

