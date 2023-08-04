Comparing Visium Technologies (NASDAQ:VISM) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Visium Technologies (NASDAQ:VISM – Get Free Report) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Visium Technologies and Adobe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visium Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adobe $18.43 billion 12.95 $4.76 billion $10.48 49.98

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Visium Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

79.4% of Adobe shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adobe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Visium Technologies and Adobe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visium Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Adobe 0 13 15 0 2.54

Adobe has a consensus target price of $518.22, indicating a potential downside of 1.06%. Given Adobe’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adobe is more favorable than Visium Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Visium Technologies and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visium Technologies N/A N/A N/A Adobe 26.34% 36.84% 19.53%

Summary

Adobe beats Visium Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visium Technologies

Visium Technologies, Inc., a cybersecurity/digital risk management company, provides cybersecurity technology solutions, tools, and services. The company focuses on network security, threat visualization, Internet of Things, mobile security, cloud, pinpoint threat identification, and big-data analytics. It is also involved in logistics software business. The company was formerly known as NuState Energy Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Visium Technologies, Inc. in March 2018. Visium Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows members to access its creative products. This segment serves content creators, students, workers, marketers, educators, enthusiasts, communicators, and consumers. The Digital Experience segment provides an integrated platform and set of applications and services that enable brands and businesses to create, manage, execute, measure, monetize, and optimize customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, and executives across the C-suite. The Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as Advertising Cloud offerings. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. Adobe Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

